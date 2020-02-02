Strs Ohio Raises Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,626.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

