Strs Ohio Sells 3,600 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cannae by 60.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNNE shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Frank P. Willey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle bought 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $111,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,801.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNNE opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.97. Cannae Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $41.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.65 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

