Strs Ohio Sells 7,100 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dana were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dana by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Dana by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

In other news, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,482.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $572,264.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,076.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,851 shares of company stock worth $1,367,964. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.24. Dana Inc has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

