Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 0.9% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.70. 1,484,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.