Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.34% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 314.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGR opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $865.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.52%.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

