Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Reaches $2.03 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Binance, BiteBTC and Tidex. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $1,760.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.28 or 0.02984081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Tidex, Binance, BiteBTC, Bitbns, COSS and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

