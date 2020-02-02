Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,297 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after buying an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $962,702,000 after buying an additional 147,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after buying an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intel by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after buying an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average is $54.28. The stock has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. FIX raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Insiders sold a total of 78,461 shares of company stock worth $4,369,107 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.