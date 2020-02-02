Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.42 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,432 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. AT&T makes up 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of T opened at $37.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

