Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,829,887,000 after purchasing an additional 509,082 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,914,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,020,981,000 after acquiring an additional 83,608 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,719,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $465,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

NYSE VZ opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.02 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

