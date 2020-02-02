Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUP. Benchmark began coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of SUP stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Superior Industries International will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 1,265.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 949,011 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

