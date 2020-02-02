Suretly (SUR) Trading 25.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $85,042.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003816 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. During the last week, Suretly has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.93 or 0.05965983 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024812 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00126904 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034753 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

