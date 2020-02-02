sUSD Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $7,080.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00010439 BTC on exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.76 or 0.02964809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00196950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 7,983,452 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

