SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 75.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,708,000 after acquiring an additional 179,108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 308,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 234,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,938,000 after purchasing an additional 40,768 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $240.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $183.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total value of $270,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $4,195,116. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.