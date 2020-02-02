Swapcoinz Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,780.00 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $39,218.00 and approximately $1,780.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Swapcoinz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.02991931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00195789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,094,078 tokens. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io.

Swapcoinz Token Trading

Swapcoinz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

