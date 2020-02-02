Swing (SWING) Price Up 21.4% This Week

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Swing coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Swing has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swing has a total market cap of $75,569.00 and $13.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Swing

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,468,956 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

