Swipe Reaches Market Cap of $123.89 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Swipe has a market capitalization of $123.89 million and $17.44 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can now be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00020050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Swipe has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.64 or 0.02969023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00198418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00129996 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,373,112 tokens. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

