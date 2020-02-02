Switcheo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,030.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Switcheo token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $5,030.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.37 or 0.02975726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00197619 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00130380 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022022 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.