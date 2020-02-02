Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,891,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483,500 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.60% of Synchrony Financial worth $155,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,634,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,941. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

