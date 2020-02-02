Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328,025 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

