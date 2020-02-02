Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to post sales of $465.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $461.40 million to $473.20 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $476.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

NYSE SNV opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 99,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Synovus Financial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 44,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.