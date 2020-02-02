SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. SYSCO posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SYSCO.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

In related news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $2,328,287.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,347,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,298,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 22.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.14. 2,723,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.58. SYSCO has a 12-month low of $62.46 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYSCO (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.