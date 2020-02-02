SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,813 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of SYSCO worth $56,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. State Street Corp boosted its position in SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,706 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,066,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,669,000 after acquiring an additional 707,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,907,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 132.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 656,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,151,000 after acquiring an additional 373,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.58. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $62.46 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $2,328,287.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

