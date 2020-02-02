Syscoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $371,481.00 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Sistemkoin. Syscoin has a market cap of $15.96 million and approximately $371,481.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 577,697,800 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittylicious, YoBit, Tux Exchange, Sistemkoin, Binance, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

