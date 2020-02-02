Tael (WABI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $477,366.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Tael has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $477,366.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tael has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.00, $5.22, $13.96 and $45.75.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.95 or 0.05946435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025134 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126859 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034922 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010486 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.00, $45.75, $34.91, $7.20, $18.11, $119.16, $5.22, $62.56, $6.32, $24.72, $13.96 and $4.92. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

