Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $35,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 466,935 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.94. 13,404,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,621,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $279.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

