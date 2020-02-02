Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Increased by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,882,519 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up about 8.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.75% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $2,509,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

TSM stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.94. 13,404,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,621,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $279.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

