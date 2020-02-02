TajCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $24.00 (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. TajCoin has a total market cap of $8,115.00 and $24.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TajCoin has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One TajCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.01242827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00047186 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00204781 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00066962 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004060 BTC.

TajCoin Coin Profile

TajCoin (CRYPTO:TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 14,323,051 coins. TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TajCoin

TajCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TajCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

