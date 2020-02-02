Tap Trading Down 8.9% This Week (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $91.84 million and $1.69 million worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001881 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $554.04 or 0.05888340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024804 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00126951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00034702 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Tap

Tap is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.