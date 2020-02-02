Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Stock Position Decreased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,781 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 38,899 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.14% of Tapestry worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 26,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,479 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

