Target Coin (TGT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded down 88.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Target Coin has a total market capitalization of $1,759.00 and $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Target Coin has traded 96.7% lower against the dollar. One Target Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Target Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.02980650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00197159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030273 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Target Coin Token Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin.

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Target Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Target Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Target Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.