Taylor Wealth Management Partners Acquires New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,000. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.4% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Waste Management by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162,829 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

NYSE:WM traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $121.70. 1,622,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.48 and a 1 year high of $123.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.37. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

