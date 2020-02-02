Taylor Wealth Management Partners Boosts Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) by 139.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,379 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned approximately 0.15% of Ping Identity worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PING. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Shares of NYSE PING traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. 495,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,450. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $28.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

