Taylor Wealth Management Partners Has $5.06 Million Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners cut its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Willdan Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned 1.41% of Willdan Group worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 351,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after buying an additional 46,930 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 286,520 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on WLDN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of WLDN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.13. 66,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,600. The stock has a market cap of $388.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.55. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $40.70.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $117.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.52 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.