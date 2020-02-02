Taylor Wealth Management Partners Lowers Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lessened its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for about 5.9% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Paypal were worth $12,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Paypal by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.89. 9,398,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. The company has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average of $107.65. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

