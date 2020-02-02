Taylor Wealth Management Partners Purchases New Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 1.5% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 69,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA traded down $6.58 on Friday, reaching $267.91. The stock had a trading volume of 727,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,190. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $222.00 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.64 and a 200-day moving average of $269.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nomura upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.09.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

