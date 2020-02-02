Taylor Wealth Management Partners Raises Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,703 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 3.9% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.82. 9,867,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,691,036. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

