Taylor Wealth Management Partners Reduces Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners decreased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,323 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,305. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.86. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

