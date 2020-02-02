Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 4,740 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners cut its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Vistra Energy comprises about 4.7% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned approximately 0.09% of Vistra Energy worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VST stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.52. 5,032,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.47. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $396,301.20. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,828,699 shares of company stock valued at $501,820,810. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VST. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

