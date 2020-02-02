Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 53,410 Shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners cut its holdings in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,410 shares during the quarter. Shotspotter accounts for approximately 1.4% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned approximately 1.05% of Shotspotter worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 22,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shotspotter stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. 77,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,690. The company has a market capitalization of $313.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.14 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. Shotspotter Inc has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $42,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Shotspotter from $64.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Shotspotter from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.10.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

