Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 68,457 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners decreased its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,457 shares during the period. Mercury Systems makes up about 3.6% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned about 0.20% of Mercury Systems worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRCY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $925,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,563. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRCY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.75. 427,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.81. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $57.51 and a one year high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

