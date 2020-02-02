Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 7,030 Shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners cut its holdings in Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. Postal Realty Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned about 6.02% of Postal Realty Trust worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,321,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. 4,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,206. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSTL shares. Compass Point started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

