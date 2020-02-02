Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 9,121 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners decreased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,998 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 2.1% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

MCD traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.97. 3,919,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.45. The company has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

