Taylor Wealth Management Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises 7.8% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned approximately 0.14% of Tyler Technologies worth $16,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 326,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares in the company, valued at $13,296,573.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TYL traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.68. 357,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,124. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.82 and a 12-month high of $324.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 98.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

