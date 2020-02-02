Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,014,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 184.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 19.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRP opened at $54.82 on Friday. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC set a $73.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

