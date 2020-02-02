TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.77. TD Ameritrade reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. G.Research cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $785,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,426.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,060,000 after purchasing an additional 590,634 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 15.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 78,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1.4% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

