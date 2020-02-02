TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up about 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of TE Connectivity worth $39,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

NYSE:TEL traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,269. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $79.53 and a one year high of $101.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day moving average is $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

