TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,532.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $160,913.00 and approximately $6,532.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

