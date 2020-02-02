TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 409,097 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of TechnipFMC worth $59,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,928.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 379,844 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 135,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank cut TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Shares of FTI opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

