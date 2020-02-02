Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Position Increased by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC grew its position in Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Tejon Ranch comprises 39.9% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Towerview LLC owned 14.20% of Tejon Ranch worth $59,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5,751.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 267,868 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,971 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,736 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,874 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

TRC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,182. Tejon Ranch has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $419.39 million, a PE ratio of 402.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Towerview Llc acquired 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $98,532.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,698,623 shares in the company, valued at $58,808,105.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc acquired 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,558.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,047,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,640.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,035 shares of company stock worth $191,344 over the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.