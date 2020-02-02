Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNAV. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNAV opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.40. Telenav has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.58 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telenav will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H.P. Jin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,199.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Telenav by 275.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Telenav by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telenav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Telenav by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Telenav by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

